Analysts Expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,677. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.