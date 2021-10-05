Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

