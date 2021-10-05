Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report $23.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BLI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.