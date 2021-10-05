Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to report $23.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.60 million and the highest is $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

BLI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

