Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post sales of $488.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.80 million and the lowest is $481.20 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $763,950. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 922,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.