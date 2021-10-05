Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.74. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Shares of NCR traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27. NCR has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after buying an additional 1,923,970 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $55,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 160.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,641 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after acquiring an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 255.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,308,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,660,000 after acquiring an additional 940,504 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

