Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,948. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $130,051,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

