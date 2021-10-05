Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.40 Million

Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $246.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $248.70 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $7,181,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond B. Bentley sold 118,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $7,130,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a PE ratio of 115.45. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

