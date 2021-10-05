Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. AON reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 13,443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,780,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter.

AON stock traded down $5.80 on Monday, reaching $285.28. 1,344,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,864. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

