Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $1,680,900.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.26 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

