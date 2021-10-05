Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMYT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $12.20 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after acquiring an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.