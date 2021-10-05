Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,428 shares in the company, valued at $477,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan S. Lederman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 56.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

