Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,078 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2,480.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.