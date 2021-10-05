Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $105,150.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FOLD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,979. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

