Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of COLD opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.