Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.89

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 47757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

USA has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98. The company has a market cap of C$122.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

