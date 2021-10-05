American Express (NYSE:AXP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

American Express has decreased its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.