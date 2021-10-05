American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

NYSE AEO opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

