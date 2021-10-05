American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

