América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil aims for holistic growth through the development of existing businesses and strategic acquisitions across the world. Growing subscriber base, focused 5G efforts, and launch of new technologies are tailwinds. It is seeking to develop viable alternatives to reap more benefits from its tower assets while boosting shareholders’ value. America Movil and Liberty Latin America have collaborated to merge their respective Chilean business operations — Claro Chile and VTR — in a 50:50 joint venture. However, aggressive promotional strategy to increase foothold in the smartphone market through discounts and subsidized offers tends to lower margins, thereby hurting its profitability. Stiff competition and massive customer churn due to strict switching policy are concerns. Debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.64 on Friday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in América Móvil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

