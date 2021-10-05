AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMCX opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

