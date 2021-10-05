Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Nellore Capital Management LLC

Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 5.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,490,554,000 after buying an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com stock traded up $55.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,244.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,379.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,364.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

