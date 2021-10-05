Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.29.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.