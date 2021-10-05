Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) to Issue GBX 4.50 Dividend

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON AMAT opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Tuesday. Amati AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £283.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 199.29.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
