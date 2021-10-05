Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Down 3.5%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €169.20 ($199.06) and last traded at €169.20 ($199.06). Approximately 7,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €175.40 ($206.35).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $967.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of €172.80 and a 200-day moving average of €156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

