Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.65.

AIF stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.83. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

