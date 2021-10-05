Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASGTF. CIBC lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

