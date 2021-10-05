Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Outperfrom Under Weight” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.67.

ARR opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.89. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 176.65 and a quick ratio of 176.65.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

