Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Lifted to “Outperfrom Under Weight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note released on Friday.

ARR has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.83 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$260.63 million and a P/E ratio of -614.38. The company has a quick ratio of 176.65, a current ratio of 176.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

