Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen Sells 3,000 Shares

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

