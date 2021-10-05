AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 754 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Autodesk by 43.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,613 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $272.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $225.04 and a one year high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.