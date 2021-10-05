AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 511.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

DTE opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

