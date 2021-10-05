AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.
In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.