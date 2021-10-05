AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.11.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.