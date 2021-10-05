AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after purchasing an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,826 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $347,692,000 after acquiring an additional 210,827 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

EXPE stock opened at $170.79 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

