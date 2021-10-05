AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.