AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 13,589 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Commvault Systems worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Summit Insights increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

