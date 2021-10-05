Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $24.01. 12,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

