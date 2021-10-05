Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 167,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 44,305 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 155,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

LNT opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.