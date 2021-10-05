Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $39,502.32 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $15,111.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.45. 23,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,089. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alico by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alico by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

