Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,379. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

