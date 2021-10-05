Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,875 Shares of Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

