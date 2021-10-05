Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.88.

TDG traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, hitting $651.07. The company had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,600. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $617.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.95. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

