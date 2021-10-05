Alaethes Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

DLR traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.15. 20,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

