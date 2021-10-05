Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 426 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

Shares of PG traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.97. 114,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock has a market cap of $339.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

