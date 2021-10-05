Alaethes Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after buying an additional 290,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,472,000 after buying an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,865. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

