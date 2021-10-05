Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 8,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,384. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

