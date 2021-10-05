Alaethes Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Broadcom by 22.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist lifted their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $9.10 on Tuesday, hitting $485.05. 15,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70. The company has a market cap of $199.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

