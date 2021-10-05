Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Akumin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AKU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
