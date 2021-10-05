Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 35.7% in September

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,379,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Akumin by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,527 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Akumin by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKU has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKU stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $212.77 million and a P/E ratio of 239.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

