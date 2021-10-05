Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AKCCF stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

