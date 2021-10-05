Airbus’ (EADSY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EADSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,929. The stock has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16. Airbus has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

