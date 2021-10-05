Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.34.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.57. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

