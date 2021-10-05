Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

